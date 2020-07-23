High Schoolers not required to get physicals but doctors say to consider

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some High School athletes will now be exempt from getting physicals after the North Dakota High School Activities Association updated its requirements.Experts say, you might want to get the exam anyway.

The NDHSAA has required student athletes to undergo a yearly Participation Physical Exam since 2011 according to their website. However, the board of directors voted to change that this year. Now, returning athletes won’t need to see the doctor before starting the season.

Logan Schaubert has been a student athlete for almost 11 years. The Bismarck High School senior plans to join the football and basketball team for the 2020/2021 seasons.Before starting practice, he did something he’s done every year as an athlete got his sports physical.

”It can be exciting because you can see how much you’ve grown, see what your eyesight it. Things like that,” Schaubert said.

Physicians say they went from conducting hundreds of students physical exams every summer to only a handful this year. Under new NDHSAA requirements, students who had an exam for 2019 to 2020 school year can now turn in a “parent and athlete signed waiver” instead of undergoing a new exam.

”It was a recommendation from the National Federation Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. The thought at the time is they didn’t want to have clinics and medical facilities overrun in the summertime. They wanted to avoid bogging them down with physicals. Not knowing at the time what would be going on with COVID and a potential surge in hospitals,” said NDHSAA Executive Director, Matthew Fetsch.

As a returning athlete, Schaubert wasn’t required to get a physical but says he decided it was the smartest thing to do.”It is very important to get your physical because you don’t know if you have those underlying conditions. Things can change year to year.

So, if you do have underlying conditions and you do get corona or COVID-19, it could be potentially very harmful for you in the future,” Schaubert said.

Doctors agree.

”A sports physical should still be obtained regardless of the pandemic,” said Sanford Sports Medicine Physician Jon Colberg.

While athletes might be able to forgo their physical, doctors say they’re especially important this year.

”If there are any issues, we can get them taken care of before that athlete’s sport starts. And then, there’s also the added questions that some families and athletes might have regarding exposure to coronavirus are recovery from coronavirus,” Colberg said.

He says physicals are important because they review the athlete’s medical history and check to see if anything new has come up over the last year.

According to NDHSAA website, students must still get an exam for the upcoming year if they did not have one completed last year and intend to participate in one of the Association’s sanctioned athletic activities.

Matthew Fetsch says schools also have the option to require the physical exam for those who already had one last year.

