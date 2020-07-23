Advertisement

Farmers to Families program visits Velva

By Tommy McTague
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VELVA, N.D. - In these times it can be a struggle to put food on the table.

That's why the USDA is extending a helping hand with their Farmers to Families program.

Farmers to Families has distributed thousands of food boxes to North Dakota families.

How exactly do they do it? One box at a time. Oak Valley Lutheran Church in Velva hosted Wednesday’s event. Organizer distributed 120 boxes of food to families in need.

“The donations will last me if I’m good about, they can get me through a month,” said Charlotte Pierce, resident.

Recipients would stay in their cars to follow social distancing guidelines.

Volunteers would assist people in getting goods into their car.

They also allow people to pick up boxes for other families who could not attend the event.

But it’s not just about helping those in need, it’s about bring the community together.

“Just getting to each other. You don’t know other people in the community. People you wouldn’t normally see. New faces, high schoolers. Things like that. People who show community spirit,” said Pierce. North Dakotans supporting one another during tough times.

Farmers to Families isn’t done yet. They’ll be at Minot State University Friday at 11:30 a.m.

