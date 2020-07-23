District #1 releases proposed school restart plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston Public School District #1 just released its COVID-19 plans to reopen school this fall. Parents will have a choice of sending their child to a traditional school setting or continuing distance learning.

On campus, masks will be recommended, and sometimes will be required.

This year, you won’t see classrooms set up like they were before the pandemic.

Each school will have social distancing guidelines and be regulated by a color-coding system.

“It’s just based on transmission of COVID in the communities. What we’re proposing right now, at the blue-green level is choice of enrollment in traditional attendance, or what we’re calling the virtual academy. Yellow would be modified on-campus/virtual academy to operate as normal. And then orange-red; this is where there’s an outbreak. This is where we transition to full online learning,” said Dr. Jeff Thake, Williston Public School District #1 superintendent.

Some aspects of distance learning last spring were successful, and some were not. This fall, the district wants to emphasize quality over quantity when it comes to learning, and allow students to have more dialogue with teachers and pupils. Staff say preparing for on-campus schooling is more difficult.

WHS Director of Bands & Williston Ed. Association Pres. Eric Rooke said, “We have large class-sizes, so that does pose a huge challenge for us in social distancing, because we don’t know how many kids we can fit in a small elementary class. Maybe that classroom that normally has 28 to 29 kids in it, when we’re social distancing, can only fit 12 kids.”

Schools will recommend masks for students and staff when in the blue-green level, and require them at the yellow level. There will be exceptions for classes like band, physical education and during mealtime.

Schools are now asking for mask donations; preferably reusable ones. To donate or potentially sell masks, you can call any one of the schools or the district office.

The school board will vote to finalize the Smart Restart Plan on Aug. 3.

