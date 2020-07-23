Defense act that supports Minot Air Force Base passes U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act Thursday.

This act will include upgrades to Minot Air Force Base for continued nuclear modernization.

The policy allows upgrades for the B-52s, which will include a new engine program and new nuclear cruise missile, called the Long Range Stand Off missile and new missile warheads.

It will also include $1.5 billion in funding for the new Ground-Base Strategic Deterrent.

“Well, the National Defense Authorization act fulfills our constitutional obligation.Important to I think remember, of providing to the defense of our nation,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

“Good support for the nuclear mission. Of course, Minot is a dual nuclear base. It makes sure we retain all of the Global Hawks which we need to do. Again, Grand Forks is the lead on Global Hawks,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

The act also includes support for the North Dakota National Guard, authorizes a radar warning system to detect ballistic missiles, and supports development of unmanned aerial system missions in Grand Forks.

