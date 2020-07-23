Advertisement

China cites ‘malicious slander’ as Houston consulate closes

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China said Thursday that “malicious slander” is behind an order by the U.S. government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, maintaining that its officials never operated outside ordinary diplomatic rules.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the move against the consulate, the first one China opened in the U.S. after the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979, goes against the basic norms of international relations.

"This is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

He dismissed U.S. allegations of espionage and intellectual property theft, calling them "completely malicious slander."

The U.S. on Tuesday ordered the consulate closed within 72 hours, alleging that Chinese agents had tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The move was a dramatic escalation of the growing tensions between the world's two largest economies as President Donald Trump directs blame and punitive measures at China ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

Wang did not comment on speculation about whether a U.S. consulate in China would be ordered closed in response, and which one might be targeted.

"China will surely take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," he said, without elaborating.

The U.S. has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other mainland cities: Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang and Wuhan. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.

Relations between the U.S. and China have nose-dived in recent months over the coronavirus pandemic and disputes over trade, human rights, Hong Kong and Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.

China's relations with Britain have also become increasingly strained, in part over Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to China in 1997.

Wang criticized the U.K. for opening a pathway to citizenship for up to 3 million residents of the city of 7.5 million people. He said China might stop recognizing the British National Overseas passport that those 3 million hold or are eligible to get.

Britain on Wednesday announced a January start date for new rules that will allow holders of the passport to live and work in the U.K. and eventually obtain citizenship.

China says Britain pledged in an agreement between the two that it would not grant residency to holders of the passport.

"Since the British side violated its commitment first, China will consider stopping recognition of the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document," Wang said.

Britain adopted the new immigration rules after China imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong at the end of June. U.K. officials said the country would not abandon its responsibilities to the people of its former colony.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

National

1.4 million seek US jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Taylor Swift set to drop 8th studio album

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A new Taylor Swift album will be released tonight at midnight.

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut as GOP unveils virus rescue package, including another round of checks

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

National Politics

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents during night of protest

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
There has been growing pushback to Trump sending federal agents to Portland and announcing they would be going to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to fight rising crime.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden is releasing a video of his first in-person meeting with Barack Obama since the coronavirus outbreak began, enlisting the former president to help slam his successor’s response to the pandemic.

National

Former N.C. lottery winner charged with murder

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Michael Todd Hill, 52, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with murder after the body of Keonna Graham, 23, was discovered in a room at a hotel

National

Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said Thursday that it would close all of its Catherines stores and “a significant number” of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores.

National

Pro poker player killed, set on fire in Mich.

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Police are investigating the killing of female pro poker player Susie Zhao, known as "Susie Q." on the circuit.

National Politics

Former officer charged in George Floyd's death faces tax evasion charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged in the George Floyd case, and his wife Kellie are now facing tax evasion charges in Minneapolis.