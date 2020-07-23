Bismarck martial arts instructor pleads guilty to recording minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of touching a student and taking videos of others in a changing room pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Twenty-four-year-old Adler Scheer pleaded guilty to promoting obscenity to minors, three other charges including GSI and surreptitious intrusion were dismissed.

He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days served.

Detectives say Scheer put his cellphone on top of a dividing wall in the changing rooms at Bismarck ATA Martial Arts and was recording videos of his students changing.

According to detectives, Scheer also admitted to touching an 11-year-old inappropriately.

