Bids delayed for Mandan Water Intake

MANDAN, N.D. - Mandan city commissioners are waiting another month, after several delays, to accept bids for its Raw Water Intake project.

Mandan’s engineer wants to put in a new pipe to take water from the Missouri River and use it for the municipal system.

The lowest bid came in well above the engineer’s estimate.

The city waited to see if the state water commission would increase assistance of the project, but it did not, citing concerns over limited funding.

“In August, perhaps the revenues forecast is a little sharper at that time. We’re hoping so, and perhaps the State Water Commission can act on these shovel ready projects,” said Justin Froseth, city engineer.

City staff say they’ve notified the bidding companies of the delay, and are getting responses in writing to allow it.

