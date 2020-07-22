Advertisement

Wednesday: 160 new COVID-19 cases, 2 death

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County – 5
  • Bowman County – 2
  • Burke County - 3
  • Burleigh County - 39
  • Cass County – 42
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Eddy County – 1
  • Emmons County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 6
  • Kidder County - 1
  • McKenzie County – 2
  • McLean County - 2
  • Mercer County – 1
  • Morton County – 12
  • Mountrail County – 4
  • Oliver County - 1
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Richland County – 4
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 2
  • Stutsman County – 8
  • Walsh County – 2
  • Ward County – 5
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County - 11

BY THE NUMBERS

270,943 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,259 total tests from yesterday)

139,266 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,973 unique individuals from yesterday)

133,899 – Total Negative (+1,813 unique individuals from yesterday)

5,367 – Total Positive (+160 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.8% – Daily Positivity Rate**

317 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

52 – Currently Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)

4,407 – Total Recovered (+88 individuals from yesterday)

96 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck man pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 65-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty Wednesday for inappropriately touching another man at a residence in Bismarck in August.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: moments ago

News

South Dakota fall sports to start on time

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By J.R. Havens
Just like its neighbor to the north, South Dakota has approved fall sports to start on time.

News

Despite Buggies-N-Blues cancellation, classic cars will still be on parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
Despite Buggies-N-Blues being canceled this year, the Buggies-N-Blues Committee and Mandan Progress Organization have created an alternative event for spectators to see classic cars.

Latest News

News

BPS releases survey result on sending students back to school this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
To help develop its smart-restart back-to-school plan, the Bismarck Public School board held a special meeting July 21, discussing next steps and reviewing survey data.

News

UPDATE: Grand Forks Police take two people into custody following standoff

Updated: 13 hours ago
Grand Forks police say officers are actively searching for a man who fled from them.The man may have been involved in a serious incident earlier on Tuesday, according to police.

News

Foster care children, caretakers adjust to life in COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The pandemic has impacted all walks of life, including foster care.

News

Morton County Commissioners issue statement supporting DAPL

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Salling
During a special meeting Monday, Morton County commissioners moved to support the Western Dakota Energy Association Amicus Brief, joining Watford City, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson in opposing the pipeline’s potential shutdown.

News

Authorities on Fort Berthold Reservation searching for missing man

Updated: 15 hours ago
Authorities on the MHA Nation are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say has not contacted his family in more than a month.

News

Stages of Minot-area flood protection project nearing completion

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Progress continues on work for the flood protection project across the Minot area