Advertisement

Velva Public School begins planning for fall

Velva Public School
Velva Public School(KFYR-TV)
By Tommy McTague
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. - Velva Public School is joining other districts across the state in figuring out how keep people safe and optimize education.

School administrators met Wednesday afternoon to determine their plan of action.

School Board President Bryan Dean said they will have options for parents who are worried for their child's safety.

“We will have online and virtual setting going on at all times. While our classes are going on we’ll have a camera in the room going on at all times,” said Dean.

Dean said that no final decision has been made in regards to masks, but they’re making maximum efforts to make the school as COVID-free and normal as possible.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Farmers to Families program visits Velva

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
Farmers to Families has distributed thousands of food boxes to North Dakota families.

News

Minot Public Library announces new hours, protocols

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minot Public Library rolled out new operating hours that staff say they hope will last through Labor Day.

News

Testing issue at lab comes weeks before school openings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Tuesday saw yet another record-high for a single-day count of COVID-19 cases.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Bids delayed for Mandan Water Intake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Mandan city commissioners are waiting another month, after several delays, to accept bids for its Raw Water Intake project.

News

Mandan looking to place restrictions on fireworks use

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The mayor of Mandan is following through on a promise to place further restrictions on firework use in the city.

News

8 regions in the state will now decide their own testing numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The state Health Department is making major COVID-19 testing changes

News

Construction work prompts closure of Ward County road next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Ward County intersection of County Road 16 at the junction of 79th Avenue SW and 42nd Street SE will be closed next week for improvements.

News

Des-Lacs Burlington School District plans for fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Faculty at Des Lacs-Burlington Schools have been working to formulate a plan for the fall semester.