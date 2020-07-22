Velva Public School begins planning for fall

VELVA, N.D. - Velva Public School is joining other districts across the state in figuring out how keep people safe and optimize education.

School administrators met Wednesday afternoon to determine their plan of action.

School Board President Bryan Dean said they will have options for parents who are worried for their child's safety.

“We will have online and virtual setting going on at all times. While our classes are going on we’ll have a camera in the room going on at all times,” said Dean.

Dean said that no final decision has been made in regards to masks, but they’re making maximum efforts to make the school as COVID-free and normal as possible.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.