Trial for suspect in Minot murder pushed back

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have continued the trial scheduled for August for a 29-year-old Minot man accused of killing his father last May, though the reason is unclear.

Christopher Vickerman was supposed to stand trial Aug. 18 in Minot on a AA-felony murder charge.

Prosecutors say Vickerman fatally shot 55-year-old Mark Vickerman in Mark’s northwest Minot home

Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson confirmed that the trial was continued but could not elaborate further.

New trial dates have not been scheduled yet. A motion hearing scheduled for July 20 was also canceled.

Vickerman faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted. He remains in custody in the Ward County Jail.

