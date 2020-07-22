Tioga accepts District #8 land transfer

TIOGA, N.D. (KFYR) - Tioga Public School District #15 could potentially get bigger within the next year.

The school board unanimously voted to accept about 48 sections, or 48 square miles, of land from Williams County School District #8 on Tuesday. If the state annexation board approves the transfer in October, it will become effective July 1 of next year.

TPSD #15 Superintendent Carolyn Eide said, “The few students who do live down there, they come to Tioga school, so the tax payers wanted that to happen so that their tax money is going to the school that their children are attending, or they attended, or their grandchildren are attending.”

The land is located south of Tioga in the Dry Fork and Unorganized townships. It will increase the school district’s taxable valuation, allowing the board to levy more money if they need to build schools in the future.

