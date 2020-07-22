Stages of Minot-area flood protection project nearing completion

MINOT, N.D. - Progress continues on work for the flood protection project across the Minot area.

Ryan Ackerman with the Souris River Joint Board provided an update to the Ward County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

The Napa valley levee which goes form the 83 bypass to 16th Street will be complete by September. The Forest Road levee has also just completed construction. The 4th Avenue structural work should be done by Aug. 4 and the renovated road should be open to traffic by October.

Ackerman said the board has a goal of when the Broadway pump station will be complete.

“That should be operational by November of this year and that project should be fully complete by, we anticipate, June 2021,” said Ackerman.

The board is also working to complete land acquisitions needed to begin work in Burlington.

Five pieces of land remain before construction can begin.

