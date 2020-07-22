Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #12

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a rod and reel combo that's ideal for each fishing situation. It's similar to golf in that you use different clubs for different types of shots.

In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle helps us make the right decision when it comes to pairing a rod and reel together.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame:

“Placing the right rod and reel together to make that perfect combo isn’t always as easy as it seems.

The most obvious choice is to take a smaller and lighter reel and place that on our shorter fishing rods and a larger and heavier reel on our longer fishing rods to create that perfectly balanced combo but there are times I don’t want that combo perfectly balanced.

For example, if I’m pitching jigs and I’m keeping that rod tip high I will use a larger and heavier reel than naturally keeps the butt of the rod down, keeping the rod tip high and making it easier to feel bites.

When I’m live bait rigging I prefer that rod tip low to the water.

In this instance, I prefer a smaller and lighter reel, allowing the weight of the rod to naturally keep that tip down causing me to use less physical excursion and concentrate on feeling bites. So, just like in life, placing the right rod and reel together to get that; create that perfect combo is nothing more than a balancing act.

I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this weeks Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie shows us a unique way to store fishing rod sleeves.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

