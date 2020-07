BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Whether it’s getting into shape or keeping fit, the process certainly isn’t one-size-fits-all and it’s also not just one area of your life that you need to take a look at.

Alex Redmann is with Anytime Fitness in Bismarck and he joins us to discuss the three elements that go into a successful fitness journey.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.