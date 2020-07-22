New empowering badges for Girl Scouts

MINOT, N.D. – Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons have recently come out with 24 new badges to prepare the scouts to be ambitious and decisive leaders.

The organization says some activities like STEM career exploration, automotive engineering, and entrepreneurship will help girls practice leadership in a typically male-dominated area.

“We need girls to go into these industries, bringing their unique skill sets and perspectives cause these industries aren’t going anywhere,” said Dani Monzelowsky, Girl Scout membership development specialist.

Girl Scouts is still inviting girls to join their organizations. They offer many online activities and troop meetings. For more information on joining here is the link to their website.

https://www.gsdakotahorizons.org/

