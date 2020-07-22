NDHP says they’re struggling to keep up with crash reconstructions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This time of year is the most common for traffic accidents, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

In a serious injury or fatal crash, troopers have the ability to reconstruct the accident to determine who is at fault.

Last year the Highway Patrol reconstructed 97 accidents, which resulted in 30 felony charges being filed.

This year, the team says they’re more than six months behind on reconstructing scenes due to staffing issues and other obligations.

More than a dozen troopers are certified to reconstruct crashes, however for most of them, it’s a part-time assignment.

“Right now we only have one full time member, a coordinator doing stuff and several part time members doing reconstruction, but right now we are backed up into October and November of last year,” says Jacob Jones, a Trooper with NDHP.

One case can take anywhere from 50 to 60 hours to investigate.

“With the amount of calls for service going on and being short staffed, sometimes dedicating time and resources and stuff gets difficult and we do what we can and try to create a good product and good investigation,” says Jones.

The reconstructions have the potential to bring closure to families, or put a reckless driver away for life.

“Ultimately, for family purposes and possibility give the family a sense of mind and if a criminal act is involved than possibly get criminal charges against the suspects,” says Bennett Bitz, a Trooper with NDHP.

Now the department is trying to catch up on cases from 2019.

“It’s a busy time of year right now, we will hopefully be having a full time member here pretty soon that can dedicate more time to it,” says Jones.

Even with another trooper, the Highway Patrol says they’re unsure of how long it will take to get through the back log and being investigating 2020 cases.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is also implementing of drones into their reconstruction.

They say it helps keep troopers out of traffic while conducting their investigation.

