Morton County Commissioners issue statement supporting DAPL

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During a special meeting Monday, Morton County commissioners moved to support the Western Dakota Energy Association Amicus Brief, joining Watford City, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson in opposing the pipeline’s potential shutdown.

Commissioners said in motion, “The shutting down of the Dakota Access Pipeline during an additional environmental review will cause Morton County, the municipalities within Morton County, and the various Morton County School Districts severe and irreparable harm in regards to funding for those entities.”

