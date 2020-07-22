Minot State University lays out plans for ‘Beavers Restart’

MINOT, N.D. - Minot State University is preparing to welcome students back to campus after announcing the Smart Beaver restart plan.

Faculty and staff at Minot State University are making more preparations than usual as they get ready to welcome students back on campus for the first time since March.

Socially distanced classrooms, remote learning options and a quarantine plans are already in place.

These pieces of equipment and more are being assembled and installed in more than 90 classrooms to comply with the university’s plans for Hyflex hybrid learning plans.

“It’s possible for students if they have to be remote to participate at the same time as those who are here,” said Dr. Daniel Ringrose, professor.

The university is working on wiring microphones, and cameras all of its class and meeting rooms. For professors like Ringrose, that means getting used to using the technology in time for the first day of class.

“By and large the technology works well. The microphones in the ceiling they pick up anything that people talk in the room and then they feed that to students who are in the classroom and anyone who is remote,” said Ringrose.

While social distancing will be required for in-person classes, as of now the university does not have a mask mandate in place.

“The mask piece we haven’t made a final decision on what that will look like yet but that will come about August first but we are strongly encouraging that. And we do have places on campus that are requiring that already,” said Laurie Geller, MSU VP of Academic Affairs.

Faculty also have self-isolation and quarantine plans in place. The Dakota Hall building will be used for international students who will have to self-isolate for two weeks after returning to campus.

Afterwards the building will remain available for the rest of the year for those who need it.

“We’ve set up those rooms with fridges, and all of the necessary supplies for students as they arrive so they can spend their 14 days in those resident halls,” said Kevin Harmon, MSU VP for Student Affairs.

Harmon said the university will also be supplying meals and essentials like laptops for students who will need to self-isolate the first week of classes. Staff members at the university are already sending out move-in day plans that include assigned staggered dates and arrival times for families to drop off their students.

The students may also schedule a time to drop off their stuff early to avoid the crowds.

