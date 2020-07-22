Jury finds two Bismarck men guilty of assaulting minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury found two Bismarck men guilty of gross sexual imposition on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say between September 22 and 23, 30-year-old Michaelson Plaisimond and 24-year-old Arnold Rennie gave methamphetamine and marijuana to 14 and 15-year-old girls.

According to the affidavit both victims took the drugs and were sexually assaulted by Plaisimond and Rennie at a local Bismarck hotel.

Both men were found guilty of GSI and corruption of a minor.

Rennie was found not guilty on a second charge of corruption of a minor.

Judge Thomas Schneider order a pre-sentencing investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.