Jury finds two Bismarck men guilty of assaulting minors
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury found two Bismarck men guilty of gross sexual imposition on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say between September 22 and 23, 30-year-old Michaelson Plaisimond and 24-year-old Arnold Rennie gave methamphetamine and marijuana to 14 and 15-year-old girls.
According to the affidavit both victims took the drugs and were sexually assaulted by Plaisimond and Rennie at a local Bismarck hotel.
Both men were found guilty of GSI and corruption of a minor.
Rennie was found not guilty on a second charge of corruption of a minor.
Judge Thomas Schneider order a pre-sentencing investigation.
