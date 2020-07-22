Funding for an emergency shelter at the Souris Valley Animal Shelter

MINOT, N.D. – The Souris Valley Animal Shelter is getting some big help to develop an emergency housing kennel.

RedRover, a national animal welfare non-profit, granted the shelter $20,000 for the project.

This kennel will give pet owners who are fleeing domestic violence situations a place to temporarily board the animal if they cannot take it with them.

The kennel is no cost to the owner at all, and important for the safety of pets and staff.

“Our program has served over 100 women in the last two years. Which is actually a very significant number, considering out rural population. We are the only animal shelter that has this program in 12 counties, which means we get to serve a very wide net of women,” said Shelbi Waters, executive director.

The shelter began limiting operations this week in preparation for its expansion project.

A soft groundbreaking is slated for Aug. 4.

