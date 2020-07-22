Foster care children, caretakers adjust to life in COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has impacted all walks of life, including foster care.

Nexus-Path Family Healing has had to adjust to new guidelines though the foster kids and families have remained strong.

Amy Gray, a social work supervisor with Nexus-Path, said some of the foster care children she looks after have adapted to the new normal quite easily.

"Some of the kids that come to us in foster care have some incredible resiliency skills and have actually coped with this better than some of our normal folks who haven't had those experiences because they have had to navigate through things like this before," said Gray.

The organization has begun screening employees and family members, tracking traveling, and taking preventive measures in an effort to continue their work.

“Trying to be really cautious but also trying to not make that an extra barrier for making sure we meet kids’ needs and get the services in place that we need,” said Gray.

Nexus-Path has seen a steady amount of inquiries for fostering kids during the pandemic, but could always use more people to help make sure they have the resources available.

For more information on fostering head to: https://www.nexusfamilyhealing.org/nexus-path-family-healing

