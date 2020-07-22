Despite Buggies-N-Blues cancellation, classic cars will still be on parade

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite Buggies-N-Blues being canceled this year, the Buggies-N-Blues Committee and Mandan Progress Organization have created an alternative event for spectators to see classic cars.

The Classic Car Parade-N-Park will feature a car parade starting from the Braves Center, 901 Division St NW, and continuing down 6th Ave. NW to Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 15. Cars will then disperse to various parking lots downtown for spectators to admire.

Event details are available at MandanProgress.org and at Buggies-N-Blues.org. Car clubs and classic car owners who are interested in participating should contact Kris Haug, from the MPO, at 701-751-2983.

