Des-Lacs Burlington School District plans for fall

DES LACS, N.D.- Faculty at Des Lacs-Burlington Schools have been working to formulate a plan for the fall semester.

But, Nikki Tickerhoof said her daughters Gracelynn and Aubriana will probably not be attending in-persons classes when they resume this fall.

“It’s probably the safest bet for our family,” said Tickerhoof.

Tickerhoof's son Camden has a medical issue that could put his health at risk. That's why she said she'll likely be turning to home schooling.

“My son has a congenital heart defect, and I don’t think these two will be able to go to school because they might bring something home,” said Tickerhoof.

Des Lacs-Burlington superintendent Christopher Bachmeier said although schools will be in person when they resume, they will also have a option for students like Gracelyn and Aubrianna.

“Any person that feels like this is too much of a danger, we are going to offer an online capability to them,” said Bachmeier.

Bachmeier also said the schools planning committee has been working with First District health unit and other medical professionals to come up with other precautions as well.

“Added another bus route to limit our capacity on the buses. We are going to have facial coverings for our staff at times. We are going to have social distancing in place,” said Bachmeier.

The school plans to maintain that social distance in classes, gyms, the lunch room, and other common areas.

The first day of School in DLB is scheduled for Aug. 18.

