City of Minot amends airport hangar lease terms

MINOT, N.D.- Minot International Airport recently made changes to their new hangar lease policy.

The airport updated the terms of the lease this summer to create a uniform price for contracts for hangar owners.

The updates included a built-in cost-of-living adjustment every five years, and a new haul insurance requirement.

Following concerns from hangar owners at Monday's City Council meeting, the haul insurance will no longer be required.

“It was very expensive to maintain, so they brought that concern to City Council, the council agreed and we have taken that haul insurance requirement out of the current lease,” said Minot International Airport Director Rick Feltner.

The city owns the land the hangars are built on.

They lease it as a part of their commitment to aviation.

Most prices have not been changed in more than 20 years.

According to the council, hangar owners not listed on Monday’s agenda will have to petition for reconsideration.

