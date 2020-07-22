Catching up with Miss North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From ribbon cuttings to keynote speeches on teen suicide awareness, Miss North Dakota Haley Wolfe is keeping busy, even during COVID-19.

The Carrington native took home the title last June and has been on whirlwind ride, traveling 32,000 miles across the State talking to students about #BeThe1To and her fight to end mental health stigmas.

Wolfe competed for Miss America last December and during the partial shutdown in April, spent time with family on the farm.

With all the 2020 pageant competitions postponed, Wolfe will retain the crown for an unprecedented second term and looks forward to finishing college in the meantime.

“I’ll be graduating in December with my Bachelors of Science in Accounting from Minnesota State University-Moorhead and then I will be resuming my North Dakota school tour in the Spring, hopefully when schools open up again and it’s safe for me to go back,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe was also in Williston last week for the Connecting Communities event to help encourage people to complete the 2020 Census.

