BPS releases survey result on sending students back to school this fall

Bismarck Public School board
Bismarck Public School board(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To help develop its smart-restart back-to-school plan, the Bismarck Public School board held a special meeting July 21, discussing next steps and reviewing survey data.

Twelve thousand thitry-five parents responded to the BPS survey, 88.9% said they would be conformable sending their child to school according to BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

Board members also reviewed some instructional models, including face-to-face, distance learning, and everything in between.

“We’re going to have to live within this environment of what are the guidelines and how do we move forward, those are the complex conversations that we’re trying have right now,” said BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher

Administration will send out more surveys to parents and staff before making any final decisions.

Hornbacher hopes to present a plan to the board by July 30, with the understanding that it could change at any time.

