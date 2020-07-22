Bismarck State College administrators asking students to submit quarantine plans before move in

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, colleges and universities across North Dakota are working to prepare students for the possibility that the illness will crop up on campus.

Bismarck State College administrators are asking their students to submit a quarantine plan to staff at their residence halls before they move in.

This plan will essentially let the college know where the student would like to quarantine if they get sick.

Students can choose to self-isolate on campus in designated isolation rooms or self-quarantine at a location off campus.

“A residence hall does become a student’s home during their time on campus and so we want to be sure that students are safe and that they have a place to be during this time,” said BSC Vice President for Student Affairs Kaylyn Bondy.

Bondy said if the student does need to self-quarantine on campus, the BSC Student Life team will provide daily wellness checks to make sure they’re receiving the help they need.

