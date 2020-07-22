Bismarck School Board reviews teacher responses to Smart Restart survey

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Schools districts across the state are conducting surveys, looking for input on reentry plans.

Parents, students, teachers and others are all weighing in.

The Bismarck School Board reviewed the data this week and said members will take everybody’s thoughts into consideration.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said 36% of teachers responded that they prefer to teach in person, but would teach online if necessary.

“This is part of what the staff’s going to see. The staff is going to see some additional information as well, and they’re going to help us create this 30,000-foot view of what school restart looks like,” said Hornbacher.

The survey also asked teachers if they would like to be considered for a leadership role in the online learning operation and 23% said no.

