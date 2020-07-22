Bismarck man pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 65-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty Wednesday for inappropriately touching another man at a residence in Bismarck in August.

Bismarck Police say Terry Lewis put his hands down another mans pants without consent.

Lewis told Police he knew the victim had not consented.

Lewis pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced to one year probation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.