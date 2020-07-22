Auto parts stores having difficulties getting parts

WILLSTON, N.D. - Auto parts stores are running into an issue that only seems to be getting worse. Manufacturers across the country shut down in early March due to COVID-19. Now, warehouse and distribution centers are running out of stock, creating large backlogs.

For the past few months, CarQuest Auto Parts customers have been coming in to get parts that are usually readily available, but now those items are almost impossible to find locally.

CarQuest Auto Parts Manager Stephen Standke said: “We have lost quite a bit of business because of it. Out here in the oilfield, guys can’t wait two, three, four weeks to get a part if their equipment’s down.”

The store stocks parts that come from all over the country, so the issue has become a domino effect, and employees say they’re not sure when it will end.

Standke added, “What we’re seeing now, is with the shut downs coming around again, it’s anybody’s guess, because as soon as they shut down the people that are producing the parts, we can’t procure them, and then it’s just going to kick this can down the road some more.”

Standke said luckily, they have a lot of the smaller things people need, but the hardest parts to get are the programmable computer systems used in newer cars. He said customers have been very understanding, and the issue has been affecting local auto parts stores across the country.

