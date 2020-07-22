Advertisement

Authorities on Fort Berthold Reservation searching for missing man

Matthew Lone Fight
Matthew Lone Fight(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BERTHOLD RESERVATION – Authorities on the MHA Nation are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say has not contacted his family in more than a month.

Various agencies conducted a land search Tuesday for Matthew Lone Fight.

Lone Fight, nicknamed ‘Matt,’ is Native American, 5′10″, 190 lbs., with brown eyes and black and gray short hair.

Police say he usually wears jeans, boots, button-up shirts, and a cowboy hat.

Investigators say Lone Fight does not have a vehicle and his cell phone is shut off. They say he last contacted his family on June 22 through a text message saying he was going for a walk.

Police say say Lone Fight is a Marine Corps veteran who has a known history of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement, MHA Highway Patrol, Mandaree Fire Department, TAT Wildland Fire, TAT Fish & Wildlife Division, and other departments aided in the search from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The group searched roughly 1,500 acres near the Lone Fight residence and the surrounding land west of Mandaree.

Anyone with information on Lone Fight’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement at: (701) 627-3617.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Foster care children, caretakers adjust to life in COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The pandemic has impacted all walks of life, including foster care.

News

Morton County Commissioners issue statement supporting DAPL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
During a special meeting Monday, Morton County commissioners moved to support the Western Dakota Energy Association Amicus Brief, joining Watford City, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson in opposing the pipeline’s potential shutdown.

News

Stages of Minot-area flood protection project nearing completion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Progress continues on work for the flood protection project across the Minot area

News

College enrollment numbers see slight decrease

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
College enrollment in the state has been slowly declining from its peak in 2010.

Latest News

News

Pro’s Pointer #12

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
There is a rod and reel combo that's ideal for each fishing situation. It's similar to golf in that you use different clubs for different types of shots.

News

Airport in Minot sees slight uptick following historic drops

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
COVID-19 has severely impacted air travel across North Dakota, and Minot International Airport is no exception to that.

News

Golf tournament raises funds and awareness for Children’s Advocacy Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Tuesday afternoon, Bismarck and Mandan businesses and law enforcement teed off to raise funds and awareness for the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.

News

Groundbreaking for ‘Blu on Broadway’ project in Minot

Updated: 6 hours ago
EPIC companies will be constructing a five story multi-use building.

News

Restaurant-owner says masks are difficult to mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
In Sidney, mask-wearing has become a two-sided issue with a lot of grey in the middle.

News

’These planes saved our lives’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
This summer is the 75th anniversary of V.E. and V.J. Day; a pair of the most influential moments of World War II.