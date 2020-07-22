Authorities on Fort Berthold Reservation searching for missing man

FORT BERTHOLD RESERVATION – Authorities on the MHA Nation are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say has not contacted his family in more than a month.

Various agencies conducted a land search Tuesday for Matthew Lone Fight.

Lone Fight, nicknamed ‘Matt,’ is Native American, 5′10″, 190 lbs., with brown eyes and black and gray short hair.

Police say he usually wears jeans, boots, button-up shirts, and a cowboy hat.

Investigators say Lone Fight does not have a vehicle and his cell phone is shut off. They say he last contacted his family on June 22 through a text message saying he was going for a walk.

Police say say Lone Fight is a Marine Corps veteran who has a known history of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement, MHA Highway Patrol, Mandaree Fire Department, TAT Wildland Fire, TAT Fish & Wildlife Division, and other departments aided in the search from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The group searched roughly 1,500 acres near the Lone Fight residence and the surrounding land west of Mandaree.

Anyone with information on Lone Fight’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement at: (701) 627-3617.

