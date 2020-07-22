Advertisement

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

A general view of the NFLPA logo is seen on a video board during the NFLPA Legends Brunch at the National World War II Memorial Museum on Sunday February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
A general view of the NFLPA logo is seen on a video board during the NFLPA Legends Brunch at the National World War II Memorial Museum on Sunday February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Images for NFLPA)
By SIMMI BUTTAR
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.

The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.

The players’ union plan came during a conference call on Tuesday.

The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league made a proposal on not playing any preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ association originally had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days.

Also on Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.

Rookies have started reporting this week and all players are expected to report next week.

The league and the NFLPA already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

White House threatens defense bill veto over Confederate base name changes

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Daly
The White House issued a statement expressing “serious concerns” about multiple provisions of the bill, including the renaming of some military institutions and limitations on the use of funds for Afghanistan that the White House said would constrain the president’s authority.

National

Police: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night, but no arrests had been made.

National

Tropical depression expected to strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 2 hours ago
The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday.

News

Foster care children, caretakers adjust to life in COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The pandemic has impacted all walks of life, including foster care.

News

Morton County Commissioners issue statement supporting DAPL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
During a special meeting Monday, Morton County commissioners moved to support the Western Dakota Energy Association Amicus Brief, joining Watford City, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson in opposing the pipeline’s potential shutdown.

Latest News

News

Authorities on Fort Berthold Reservation searching for missing man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities on the MHA Nation are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say has not contacted his family in more than a month.

News

Stages of Minot-area flood protection project nearing completion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Progress continues on work for the flood protection project across the Minot area

News

College enrollment numbers see slight decrease

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
College enrollment in the state has been slowly declining from its peak in 2010.

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.