Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

The move marks the first major indication of how COVID will affect Black Friday store shopping, which for almost a decade kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday.

However, safety concerns are making stores rethink their plans for the holiday.

Given Walmart’s clout as the nation’s largest retailer, other major retailers could very well follow its lead.

Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

White House threatens defense bill veto over Confederate base name changes

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Daly
The White House issued a statement expressing “serious concerns” about multiple provisions of the bill, including the renaming of some military institutions and limitations on the use of funds for Afghanistan that the White House said would constrain the president’s authority.

National

Police: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night, but no arrests had been made.

National

Tropical depression expected to strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 2 hours ago
The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday.

News

Foster care children, caretakers adjust to life in COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The pandemic has impacted all walks of life, including foster care.

News

Morton County Commissioners issue statement supporting DAPL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
During a special meeting Monday, Morton County commissioners moved to support the Western Dakota Energy Association Amicus Brief, joining Watford City, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson in opposing the pipeline’s potential shutdown.

Latest News

News

Authorities on Fort Berthold Reservation searching for missing man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities on the MHA Nation are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say has not contacted his family in more than a month.

News

Stages of Minot-area flood protection project nearing completion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Progress continues on work for the flood protection project across the Minot area

News

College enrollment numbers see slight decrease

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
College enrollment in the state has been slowly declining from its peak in 2010.

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

National

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SIMMI BUTTAR
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.