Unique Links: Pheasant Country Golf Course

By Greg Beesley
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SOUTH HEART, N.D. (KFYR) - Located in the town of South Heart is the Pheasant Country Golf Course.

“The course was started in the early 90s and opened in 1997 and it has been growing ever since. I was the first head pro that came back in 2006 and the course is just growing from youth golfers to everyday golfers also,” said Pheasant County Golf Course Head Pro Kirby Robb.

South Heart has a population of just north of 400 people but the Pheasant County Golf Course has 500 members playing each and every week.

“You know it is a very rewarding feeling to see membership grow every year and our leagues are big as well as our youth clinics, which had 230 kids in June,” said Robb.

The signature hole at the Pheasant County Golf Course is right after you make the turn at hole number 10.

“Hole 10 is a 450 yard par 4 with a two tiered green. The blue flag on the right side makes it really tough because the penalty area is right behind it. So, it is really two tight shots with a tight first and a tight second into the green which is a skinnier green to hold,” said Robb.

Sitting just off the tee box of the signature hole is a brand new state-of-the-art of clubhouse.

“Well, the clubhouse took a year to get built. We opened up this spring on April 18. We were in the old clubhouse since the course opened and it is too small with the membership so we decided to build a brand new clubhouse and it is state of the art. We have a simulator in there and everything for Winter time use,” said Robb.

The Pheasant Country Golf Course has a floating green at hole number eight used for contests during tournaments.

“Well, it use to just be a floating canoe. But, this year the maintenance department built a green to make it a little bit more eye appealing, kinda like TPC Sawgrass. But, it is something new because we are always adding to the course to make people remember something like that,” said Robb.

With all these amenities, it’s no wonder the Pheasant Country Golf Course has more members than the town of South Heart has people.

