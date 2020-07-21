Advertisement

’These planes saved our lives’

To commemorate the victories and to honor those lost, Bismarck Airport is hosting a pair of veteran bombers.
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This summer is the 75th anniversary of V.E. and V.J. Day; a pair of the most influential moments of World War II. To commemorate the victories and to honor those lost, Bismarck Airport is hosting a pair of veteran bombers.

The Flying Legends of Victory Tour has three objectives: educate, inspire and honor. They invited veterans from around the area to come tour the experienced planes.

The planes are great, but it’s about the people behind the planes.

The visiting B-17 is one of only a handful still in flying condition in the world.

The B-25 saw 15 missions; focusing mostly on bombing railyards and bridges.

Visiting veterans said, to them, it was like looking at an old car.

For others, it was a moving reminder of what was fought for.

“These planes saved us. And so, we always looked up to see the planes coming; see where they’re coming from. What are they bringing us? Are they bringing us meals? Are they bringing us food?” said Ray Geffre, Vietnam Veterans for America.

“Not even the families know all the stories of the men that served and went through. Putting that in context, being able to connect that, it’s awe inspiring,” said Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken.

The B-17 could carry up to 8,000 pounds of bombs and could hit just over 300 miles per hour, and has been featured in a few movies.

The B-25, dubbed the “Maid in the Shade”, was built in 1944 and completed all 15 of its missions in two months.

Tours of the planes are open to the public. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 for a family of four.

Visitors can even ride in the planes. Depending on the seat, prices range from $425 to $850.

They will be in town until Monday.

