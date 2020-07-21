Survey: 87% of Mandan parents plan to send their children to school for in-person learning this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most Mandan parents are in favor of sending their kids back to the classroom in the fall, despite the lingering threat of COVID-19.

That's what a recent Mandan Public School parent survey showed.

The results released this week showed that 87% said they do plan to send their children to school when it resumes in the fall.

However, how they get there may look different.

For those who qualify for district transportation, 36% said they will not send their kids to school by bus, another third will and the remainder are uncertain. If a hybrid learning module is adopted, sometimes in class, sometimes at home, 52% of parents would prefer their child go to school every other day, alternating between online and in person. Sixty-seven percent of staff prefer that module as well.

To get a better look at the numbers, go to the Mandan Public School District Facebook page.

