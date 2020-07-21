Advertisement

Survey: 87% of Mandan parents plan to send their children to school for in-person learning this fall

Most Mandan parents are in favor of sending their kids back to the classroom in the fall.
Most Mandan parents are in favor of sending their kids back to the classroom in the fall.(Mandan School District Facebook Page)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most Mandan parents are in favor of sending their kids back to the classroom in the fall, despite the lingering threat of COVID-19.

That's what a recent Mandan Public School parent survey showed.

The results released this week showed that 87% said they do plan to send their children to school when it resumes in the fall.

However, how they get there may look different.

For those who qualify for district transportation, 36% said they will not send their kids to school by bus, another third will and the remainder are uncertain. If a hybrid learning module is adopted, sometimes in class, sometimes at home, 52% of parents would prefer their child go to school every other day, alternating between online and in person. Sixty-seven percent of staff prefer that module as well.

To get a better look at the numbers, go to the Mandan Public School District Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Foster care children, caretakers adjust to life in COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The pandemic has impacted all walks of life, including foster care.

News

Morton County Commissioners issue statement supporting DAPL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
During a special meeting Monday, Morton County commissioners moved to support the Western Dakota Energy Association Amicus Brief, joining Watford City, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson in opposing the pipeline’s potential shutdown.

News

Authorities on Fort Berthold Reservation searching for missing man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities on the MHA Nation are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say has not contacted his family in more than a month.

News

Stages of Minot-area flood protection project nearing completion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Progress continues on work for the flood protection project across the Minot area

News

College enrollment numbers see slight decrease

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
College enrollment in the state has been slowly declining from its peak in 2010.

Latest News

News

Pro’s Pointer #12

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
There is a rod and reel combo that's ideal for each fishing situation. It's similar to golf in that you use different clubs for different types of shots.

News

Airport in Minot sees slight uptick following historic drops

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
COVID-19 has severely impacted air travel across North Dakota, and Minot International Airport is no exception to that.

News

Golf tournament raises funds and awareness for Children’s Advocacy Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Tuesday afternoon, Bismarck and Mandan businesses and law enforcement teed off to raise funds and awareness for the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.

News

Groundbreaking for ‘Blu on Broadway’ project in Minot

Updated: 6 hours ago
EPIC companies will be constructing a five story multi-use building.

News

Restaurant-owner says masks are difficult to mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
In Sidney, mask-wearing has become a two-sided issue with a lot of grey in the middle.

News

’These planes saved our lives’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
This summer is the 75th anniversary of V.E. and V.J. Day; a pair of the most influential moments of World War II.