Advertisement

Suit: North Dakota refinery developer owes workers wages

Suit: North Dakota refinery developer owes workers wages
Suit: North Dakota refinery developer owes workers wages(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some current and former employees of a company developing an oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota filed a lawsuit claiming they are owed wages and bonuses.

Meridian Energy Group first proposed the refinery just 3 miles from the park in 2016, with the goal of having it operating by next year. However, the project has been beset by funding and legal setbacks. Last year, CEO William Prentice told The Associated Press that the company had delayed the refinery’s startup until 2022.

The employees’ lawsuit, filed last week in Texas, says that starting in spring 2018, Meridian “began to sporadically defer payment of weekly payroll to employees due to alleged financial woes.”

The company, in an effort to keep employees working, said it would reward them with yet-to-be paid bonuses, according to the lawsuit, which was first reported Monday by Bismarck blogger Jim Fuglie.

Five former and two current employees of Meridian Energy Group, including its operations manager, filed the lawsuit. Five of the people suing live in Texas and the other two live in Minnesota, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks nearly $607,000 in “economic damages,” attorney fees and a jury trial.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it “does not comment on ongoing legal matters.” Operations manager Todd Tooley, who lives in Minnesota and is suing his company for nearly $193,000, did not immediately return a telephone message.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is North Dakota’s top tourist attraction, with more than 700,000 visitors annually. Environmental groups argue that pollution from the factory will spoil scenery and air quality at the 30,000-acre (12,000-hectare) park. The company has said the project will be the “cleanest refinery on the planet” and a model for environmentally friendly technology.

The company has said the project is expected to cost about $1 billion. Securities filings show Meridian has raised only about 9% of the project’s costs to date.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based SEH Design/Build last year filed a $2.18 million lien, alleging it has not been paid for site preparation work. The company said at the time that payments were being made on the lien but would not disclose the amount.

The lawsuit comes about three weeks after the North Dakota Supreme Court removed one obstacle for the project when it sided with state regulators in a challenge to the company’s air quality permit to build the facility.

Latest News

News

Foster care children, caretakers adjust to life in COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The pandemic has impacted all walks of life, including foster care.

News

Morton County Commissioners issue statement supporting DAPL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
During a special meeting Monday, Morton County commissioners moved to support the Western Dakota Energy Association Amicus Brief, joining Watford City, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson in opposing the pipeline’s potential shutdown.

News

Authorities on Fort Berthold Reservation searching for missing man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities on the MHA Nation are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say has not contacted his family in more than a month.

News

Stages of Minot-area flood protection project nearing completion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Progress continues on work for the flood protection project across the Minot area

News

College enrollment numbers see slight decrease

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
College enrollment in the state has been slowly declining from its peak in 2010.

Latest News

News

Pro’s Pointer #12

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
There is a rod and reel combo that's ideal for each fishing situation. It's similar to golf in that you use different clubs for different types of shots.

News

Airport in Minot sees slight uptick following historic drops

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy McTague
COVID-19 has severely impacted air travel across North Dakota, and Minot International Airport is no exception to that.

News

Golf tournament raises funds and awareness for Children’s Advocacy Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Tuesday afternoon, Bismarck and Mandan businesses and law enforcement teed off to raise funds and awareness for the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.

News

Groundbreaking for ‘Blu on Broadway’ project in Minot

Updated: 6 hours ago
EPIC companies will be constructing a five story multi-use building.

News

Restaurant-owner says masks are difficult to mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
In Sidney, mask-wearing has become a two-sided issue with a lot of grey in the middle.

News

’These planes saved our lives’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
This summer is the 75th anniversary of V.E. and V.J. Day; a pair of the most influential moments of World War II.