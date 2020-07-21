Some air travelers still caught off guard by Delta change in Williston

MINOT, N.D. - A Grand Rapids, Mich., woman traveling to North Dakota got quite a surprise when she learned Delta isn’t currently running flights through Williston.

Corrie Sowa booked a flight through Delta to land in Williston.

Delta announced in June that they suspended all flights to Williston until late September.

Sowa said she went to the airport in Grand Rapids to board a flight when she found out the news.

“And so when I was told there’s no flight going into Williston, because they stopped that route, I had to actually delay my departure. And so my daughter had to come back and pick me up, I had to wait an extra day,” said Sowa.

Sowa did eventually make her way to Williston after landing in Minot.

She also encountered complications on her return flight, because her departure location was not changed on her ticket, but she managed to work things out to get back to Michigan.

