JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Jamestown announced an $11 million renovation project of Taylor Stadium and Rollie Greeno Field.

The football and track facility will get new field turf, a new scoreboard, new lights and a new track.

The Jimmies hope to have the project complete by the fall of 2021.

