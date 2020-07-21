Private schools utilize public school K-12 Smart Restart guidance in their reentry plans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota K-12 Smart Restart guidelines apply to all public schools in North Dakota, but what about private schools?

Many private school systems like Trinity Catholic Schools are implementing smart restart guidelines in their plans as well.

Trinity Catholic School officials started a COVID-19 team in March for school administrators. Now, they will be creating a task force that will include parents as well.

Trinity Catholic Schools President Steve Glasser said they can’t downplay the worry that this re-entry plan could cause for students and parents, but they also understand how important it is for students to return to a sense of normalcy.

So in coming up with a health and safety plan, they are not only addressing physical health, but mental health as well.

“Research supports it, that you know, children need to be in school as much as possible with, you know, certainly measures in place to ensure their safety, but it’s just good in so many ways,” said Glasser.

School administrators have surveyed parents, faculty and staff and have started working on a plan for the fall and hope to have it finalized by next week.

All of their schools are scheduled to open August 19.

