ND Republican Party fined $8,000 by Federal Election Commission

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Elections Commission is fining the North Dakota Republican Party $8,000. The FEC said they failed to disclose nearly $414,000 in campaign funds during the 2016 election.

NDGOP leaders said a large joint fundraising contribution came in at the end of September. With such a busy election season, they say it didn't get calculated in their October report to the FEC.

“Like this, if there ever is a mistake and we catch it, we’re going to self-correct and let everyone know we messed up,” said NDGOP Chairman Rick Berg.

But the state Democratic Party says the mistake unveils larger issues with fiscal irresponsibility.

“If we’re going to expect them to manage billions of dollars in the state budget, we need to know that they’re being responsible,” said Dem-NPL Chairman Kylie Oversen.

NDGOP leaders said they’re not changing their campaign finance protocol, but they are increasing educational training for their employees.

The settlement states the party must pay the fine by July 25.

