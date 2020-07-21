Advertisement

Mother of Seattle CHOP victim files wrongful death claim against city

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SEATTLE (KOMO/CNN) -- A Seattle mother has filed a wrongful death claim against the city, blaming them for her son’s death after they allowed the former Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHOP) zone to exist.

Donnitta Sinclair says her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Sinclair, would be alive today if the city shut down the CHOP zone right away. He was gunned down in the zone in June.

“And I believe the city let me down, they let my son down, they let the community down,” Donnitta Sinclair said. “And they need to be responsible.”

Attorney Mark Lindquist says the city created a dangerous environment by allowing the zone to flourish.

“The city abandoned this area. And number two: the city had no safety plan in place for this abandoned area,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist referred to the police abandoning the east precinct for weeks. He also accused officers and firefighters of standing by and refusing to assist Lorenzo Sinclair.

“One day this is a block party, the next day its so dangerous you can’t send in medics,” said Lindquist. “I mean, which is it?”

With all the barricades and protesters, first responders struggled to get into the area and assist Lorenzo Sinclair. Instead, volunteers rushed him to the hospital where he late died.

“I felt like he was alone,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

No has been arrested in his death.

Donnitta Sinclair plans to sue the state of Washington, King County and Seattle. She says she is seeking financial damages but hopes this legal action prevents something like this from happening again.

“I am hoping the city takes responsibility,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

City officials have not released any response yet to Donnitta Sinclair’s claim.

