More charges filed in Morton and Emmons County rape case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Additional charges have been filed in Emmons County for a man wanted on child sex crime charges.

Emmons County deputies say a second victim came forward accusing 74-year-old Vincy Smith of sexually assaulting him when he was 5-years-old.

The victim now lives out of state, but says the assault happened between 2016 and 2018 in Linton.

Smith has a warrant out of Morton County for charges related to raping an 8-year-old multiple times in 2016.

He is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

