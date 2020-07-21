More charges filed in Morton and Emmons County rape case
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Additional charges have been filed in Emmons County for a man wanted on child sex crime charges.
Emmons County deputies say a second victim came forward accusing 74-year-old Vincy Smith of sexually assaulting him when he was 5-years-old.
The victim now lives out of state, but says the assault happened between 2016 and 2018 in Linton.
Smith has a warrant out of Morton County for charges related to raping an 8-year-old multiple times in 2016.
He is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
