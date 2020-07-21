Minot X-ray technician provides aid in New York City

MINOT, N.D. - While many of us are working from home, limiting our travel, and practicing social distancing, one North Dakotan headed to one of the country's largest hotspots.

But it was to help others who were sick.

After a wave of furloughs temporarily sidelined a number of staff at Trinity Health, radiographer Jessi Heimdal decided to continue to use her skills on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city that never sleeps.

Heimdal said she wanted to do more in her surprise time off from work.

“I decided I didn’t want to just hang out and collect unemployment,” said Heimdal.

After being encouraged by a friend, the 26-year-old Heimdal applied through Fusion, a medical staff travel program that positions health care workers where they are needed.

“It was so quick, I applied on Saturday, got a call on a Monday from a recruiter,” said Heimdal.

Following a quick vetting process, Heimdal made her way from Minot, N.D. to North Central Bronx Hospital in New York City.

“I got here the end of April, the peak in New York was mid-April so I was basically still helping out with the peak when I got here. I think the first day I was here they had 11,000 new cases in one day,” said Heimdal.

Heimdal said her PPE requirements included two masks, eye protection, hair and shoe coverings and disposable scrubs.

After working with some of those hit hardest by the virus, she urges everyone to continue taking it seriously.

“There’s young people that we’ve had in the hospital since I got here in April that are still here because of the long-term implications. I just think you can’t say something is untrue until you’ve experienced it,” said Heimdal.

Making a difference a world away, one patient at a time.

Heimdal has extended her time in New York from June to August. She says Trinity Health has been supportive and accommodating of her decision even after the furlough was lifted.

