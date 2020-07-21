Minot to move forward with recruiting firm in City Manager search

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot City Council approved a motion Monday to hire a recruitment firm to search for a permanent replacement for the City Manager position.

The city will work with GovHR USA to make a selection.

The city’s Human Resources director Lisa Jundt said at least four applicants have applied, but only one is qualified for the position.

Many council members said more applicants would allow for a better pool of candidates to choose from.

“If we do go with that person, it’s because he or she has competed among a pool of candidates, and has still got the job not because who he or she knows,” said Minot Alderwoman Carrie Evans.

But not everyone agreed with this approach.

Others said the $25,000 needed to use the firm could be put to better use.

“I don’t want to be comfortable, get comfortable, in spending $25,000 on something I don’t think we would need to do if we brought in the candidates,” said Minot Alderman Tom Ross.

Jundt said the money comes from the City Manager budget.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.