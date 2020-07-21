Local electric cooperative supports COVID relief bill

MINOT, N.D. – A bill making its way through Congress is aiming to provide a slight relief to rural electric companies during COVID-19.

The Flexible Financing for Rural America Act aims to allow rural electric and telecommunications providers to refinance rural utility service debts at current market rates without penalties.

The legislation would allow savings of up to $2 million per coop.

Randy Hauck, General Manager of Verendrye Electric in North Dakota, said the company would be one of the providers to benefit.

“When you do the calculation, that’s roughly about a million-dollar savings per year to Verendrye Electric Cooperative. So a million dollars would go a long ways to help us continue to invest in rural infrastructure to continue to serve our membership,” said Hauck.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., introduced the bill earlier this month, and it has yet to be signed into law.

