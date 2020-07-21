Groundbreaking for ‘Blu on Broadway’ project in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - You may have seen a large pile of dirt while traveling south on Broadway.

In the upcoming months, EPIC companies will be constructing a five story multi-use building.

Organizers with the project held a special groundbreaking Tuesday afternoon.

The project costs roughly $475 million and will be partially funded by National Disaster Resilience funds.

The building will feature a commercial main level space and affordable housing units on upper floors.

"The affordable housing component is a big piece of that. You know it's gonna provide some new opportunities for affordable housing. The affordability period is going to be twenty years so its gonna be guaranteed an affordable rate," said EPIC Companies manager Blake Nybakken.

EPIC companies already have some commercial business in mind to fill the bottom floor, and is hoping Blu on Broadway will be ready for business next year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.