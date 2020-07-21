UPDATE: Grand Forks Police take two people into custody following standoff

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE 7/21/2020 11:08 P.M.: Grand Forks Police officers were looking to speak with 33 year old, Grand Forks resident, Edward Harper Jr regarding allegations of possible kidnapping.

Through their investigation, officers developed information that hinted Harper Jr. might be armed with a firearm.

Officers encountered Harper Jr. near the 2200 block of Gateway Drive, where he ran from them.

Given the nature of the investigation and the possibility of Harper Jr. being armed, an emergency message was broadcast, encouraging everyone in the area to stay in their homes.

A thorough search of the area developed information that indicated that Harper Jr. was likely hiding in a residence in the 2200 block of 12th Avenue North.

Perimeters were established, and Special Operations Group teams were called to the scene.

During the incident, three people ultimately left the home in question.

One was identified, spoken to, and sent on his way.

The second was 34-year-old Grand Forks resident Cesar Cruz.

He was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

The final person to leave the residence was Harper Jr, who was arrested on three unrelated warrants.

Additional charges on Harper Jr. will be forwarded, and he remains under investigation for the original allegation.

Firearms were ultimately discovered within the residence where Harper Jr. was hiding.

This investigation is ongoing and active.

Anyone with information on this, or any related, incident, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by calling 701-787-8000.

You can also submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook or website, or you submit a tip via the Tip411 app.

ORIGINAL STORY: Grand Forks police say officers are actively searching for a man who fled from them.

The man may have been involved in a serious incident earlier on Tuesday, which is under investigation, according to police. He could be armed.

This happened in the general area east of the intersection of N Columbia Rd and Gateway Dr. An alert was sent by police to nearby residents as a precaution.

Police said there are plenty of officers in that area and a perimeter has been set up.

