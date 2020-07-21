Golf tournament raises funds and awareness for Children’s Advocacy Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday afternoon, Bismarck and Mandan businesses and law enforcement teed off to raise funds and awareness for the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.

The ‘Hero’s on the Green’ tournament raises awareness and funds to help children around North Dakota in abusive situations get help through rehabilitation and therapy.

“Law enforcement and the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center work hand-in-hand to help child of abuse and we help those children get therapy. And what this golf tournament is doing is raising funds so that families can come in and get that therapy free of charge,” says Heather Solberg, Director of development and engagement for DCAC.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that we are supporting them. I think it’s an organization that is often overlooked and people don’t realize they exist until they are in the worst of times,” says Lt. Tom Sharp, Morton County Sheriff’s Department.

The nearly $10,000 raised at the event go towards providing families with free counseling and basic necessities.

