Advertisement

Ex-Justice Department lawyer will lead Elijah McClain probe

In this July 3, 2020 file photo, a memorial site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stopped by Aurora, Colo., Police Department officers stands along Interstate 225 before a news conference in Aurora, Colo. The local investigation in connection with the death of the 23-year-old Black man who died after police stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year will be led by a former Justice Department lawyer who oversaw its investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.
In this July 3, 2020 file photo, a memorial site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stopped by Aurora, Colo., Police Department officers stands along Interstate 225 before a news conference in Aurora, Colo. The local investigation in connection with the death of the 23-year-old Black man who died after police stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year will be led by a former Justice Department lawyer who oversaw its investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — An investigation spurred by the death of a 23-year-old Black man after suburban Denver police stopped him last year will be led by a former Justice Department lawyer who oversaw its investigation of police in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.

Jonathan Smith, the executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, will lead the three-person panel reviewing policing policies at issue in the death of Elijah McClain, Sentinel Colorado reported Tuesday.

Three officers stopped McClain as he walked down an Aurora street on Aug, 23, 2019 after a 911 caller reported him as suspicious. Police placed him in a chokehold, and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of ketamine, a sedative, to calm him down.

He suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support. His death generated renewed attention after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis in May stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Smith was the chief of the Special Litigation Section of the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department from 2010 to 2015, according to Smith's biography on the Washington Lawyers' committee's website. The Justice Department division is responsible for investigations of civil rights violations by law enforcement, juvenile justice and mental health and disability agencies.

His selection was announced Monday night as Aurora’s city council unanimously backed the scope of the investigation. Smith is expected to start his work ahead of the selection of two other panel members.

Aurora's investigation will focus mainly on city policies at issue in McClain's death, including use of force and the use of ketamine, while the state attorney general's probe examines whether criminal charges are warranted in McClain's death.

Last year, the local district attorney said he could not file charges against the officers because a pathologist could not determine whether the officers' actions caused McClain's death.

Federal authorities recently revealed they have been researching since last year into whether they should launch a civil rights investigation into McClain's death.

Officials have had difficulty determining who to select to serve on the panel to be led by Smith because they are seeking experts who do not have conflicts of interest, said city council member Allison Hiltz.

One leading expert on ketamine was rejected by city officials because that person has lived in Denver for 20 years. They are trying to find experts from outside Colorado.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

White House threatens defense bill veto over Confederate base name changes

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Daly
The White House issued a statement expressing “serious concerns” about multiple provisions of the bill, including the renaming of some military institutions and limitations on the use of funds for Afghanistan that the White House said would constrain the president’s authority.

National

Police: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night, but no arrests had been made.

National

Tropical depression expected to strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 1 hours ago
The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday.

News

Foster care children, caretakers adjust to life in COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The pandemic has impacted all walks of life, including foster care.

News

Morton County Commissioners issue statement supporting DAPL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
During a special meeting Monday, Morton County commissioners moved to support the Western Dakota Energy Association Amicus Brief, joining Watford City, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson in opposing the pipeline’s potential shutdown.

Latest News

News

Authorities on Fort Berthold Reservation searching for missing man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities on the MHA Nation are searching for a 50-year-old man who they say has not contacted his family in more than a month.

News

Stages of Minot-area flood protection project nearing completion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Progress continues on work for the flood protection project across the Minot area

News

College enrollment numbers see slight decrease

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
College enrollment in the state has been slowly declining from its peak in 2010.

National Politics

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

Coronavirus

Trump urges Americans to mask up and says the pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump is urging Americans to mask up and says the pandemic in America will probably get worse before it gets better.

National

AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SIMMI BUTTAR
The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.